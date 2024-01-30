Report: Panthers expected to hire new offensive coordinator from Tampa Bay

CHARLOTTE — The new head coach for the Carolina Panthers is starting to fill out his staff.

Coach Dave Canales has reportedly decided who he’s hiring as his offensive coordinator. ESPN reports Canales will hire Brad Idzik for the job, but Idzik will not call plays.

Idzik was the wide receivers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which is where the Panthers hired Canales from. Canales was the offensive coordinator there.

The two also worked together for four seasons in Seattle.

Idzik is the latest in a series of new hires for the Panthers. The team is coming off its 2023 season, where it had the worst record in the league.

Canales was hired just days after the team hired its new general manager, Dan Morgan.

(WATCH BELOW: Panthers Shaq Thompson prepares for new coach, GM)

Panthers Shaq Thompson prepares for new coach, GM

©2024 Cox Media Group