Panthers hit field for final practice before Saturday’s home playoff game

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers are under 48 hours away from hosting their first playoff game in ten years.

The team hit the field on Thursday for their final full practice as they host the Los Angeles Rams Saturday afternoon.

Like most teams in the playoffs, the Panthers will go into the weekend battling through injuries. Right Guard Rob Hunt, who tore his biceps tendons in week two, could come back. Nothing is official yet, but the team is optimistic.

“Status is questionable, but he had a great day. He had another fantastic day, he was out there with his guys,” Head Coach Dave Canales said. “And this is it. This is the only game we have. This is it.”

Hunt also spoke to the media, hoping to take the field.

“What an honor to be playing a week after the season is over, so shout out to the team, man, and everybody that’s been involved...you guys, the fans, everybody,” Hunt said. “I’m just excited to be a part of it...Hopefully, I can strap up a little bit and hopefully line it up. I’m going to be pumped to see what I can do Saturday.”

Hunt said even if he is cleared, it won’t be perfect, but he is ready to compete.

>> Channel 9 will have expert analysis for Saturday’s game on Channel 9, starting at 7 p.m. Friday night.

(WATCH BELOW: CB Jaycee Horn reflects as Panthers look to clinch playoff berth)

CB Jaycee Horn reflects as Panthers look to clinch playoff berth

©2026 Cox Media Group