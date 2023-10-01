Panthers honor breast cancer survivors before game

CHARLOTTE — Six breast cancer survivors were honored at Sunday’s Carolina Panthers game.

It was part of the “crucial catch” NFL initiative that has the goal of fighting cancer through early detection.

The survivors served as honorary pre-game captains and wore custom jerseys that had a word on the back representing their journey.

Survivor Rebekah Saunders chose the word “joy” for her daughters, who helped her remain positive. She had a message to anyone fighting cancer.

“Get up every day, fight for yourself, be strong,” Saunders said. “You can do this. Even on the hard days, fight through it. You’re worth it. You can do this.”

The Panthers also honored 20 survivors at halftime, along side survivor and performer Felicia Temple.

