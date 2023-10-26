Panthers to honor Hall of Fame linebacker Sam Mills

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers are set to honor former linebacker Sam Mills this weekend, according to a release.

The Panthers will present Mills’ wife, Melanie Mills, with his Hall of Fame ring during a presentation after the first quarter break of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans at home.

The Hall revised its policy regarding the presentation of the Ring of Excellence to be enshrined posthumously.

Only living Hall of Famers were able to receive a ring. Under the new policy, members enshrined posthumously receive a ring are those who are survived by a spouse, an adult child or a parent.

Sunday’s game will start at 1 p.m.

