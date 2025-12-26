Panthers hosting Seattle in a pivotal NFC matchup

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers will host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday as they hold a division lead in the NFC South.
The Panthers (8-7) are coming off a thrilling 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week and could clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Tampa Bay loss to the Miami Dolphins.
The Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams in overtime last week, a team the Panthers beat at home in November.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. inside Bank of America Stadium.
