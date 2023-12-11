Panthers interim coach concerned about ‘self-inflicted’ mistakes, mental errors

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers interim head coach Chris Tabor spoke to reporters on Monday after the team’s 28-6 loss in New Orleans.

Tabor said he didn’t schedule any formal meetings for players on Monday to give them a break. He didn’t call Monday a “day off,” but said he made that decision after reading the room and the team.

The interim coach reiterated his support for quarterback Bryce Young, saying that the possibility of sitting Young out “has not come into play.”

“The only way you’re going to gain experience in the NFL is by playing, and I have a tremendous amount of confidence in Bryce,” Tabor said. “I know that there are plays that he’s going to want back, but no that hasn’t come into play.”

Tabor called a blocked punt that was later ruled a fumble and returned for a Saints touchdown a “busted assignment.” Punter Johnny Hekker appeared to be shaken up on the play but Tabor said he’s doing fine.

Sunday’s matchup against the Saints was Carolina’s sixth straight loss, putting them at 1-12 this season.

After watching the gameday tape, Tabor said it’s the “self-inflicted stuff” and mental errors that concern him the most.

Tabor added even with the break from the Monday routine, a lot of players were still in the building lifting, if not in his office watching tape.

The Panthers are back at home this week for the first time in nearly a month. They’ll face the Atlanta Falcons.

