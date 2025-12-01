Panthers kicker teams up with Mac’s Speed Shop to support Charlotte youth

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is using his new platform in Charlotte to give back, partnering with Mac’s Speed Shop on a signature menu item that donates 10% of sales to Promise Youth Development.

“He came in here as a guest and just loves the place,” said Charles Long, director of Culinary Operations. “He did an interview with the New York Times and was talking about Charlotte and how he loved Mac’s Speed Shop, so our marketing department saw the interview and was like, ‘OK. Well, let’s reach out to the guy.’”

That guy was Fitzgerald. Mac’s Speed Shop approached him before the season about creating a partnership with a purpose, and Fitzgerald didn’t hesitate.

“My abilities have given me this platform,” Fitzgerald said. “Now use the platform to give back.”

It began with a signature menu, including Fitz’s Big Kick Brisket Sandwich.

“And in true athlete fashion, he wanted the bread, the meat, give me the protein and cut out all the other stuff,” Long said.

Mac’s Speed Shop said it would donate 10% of the sales to a local group of Fitzgerald’s choice, which is Promise Youth Development.

Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown asked Fitzgerald: “When you got the call from Mac’s and you’re researching where you wanted to offer this support, what was it about this organization that stood out to you?”

“I think just how (Promise Youth Development’s) mission to get back to underserved youth through mentorship, education, and anti-violence programs. I think that’s just a great cause,” Fitzgerald said.

“Oh my God. It felt like a miracle to be honest, because it never happened before,” said Tesha Boyd, the founder of Promise Youth Development. “It makes it that much sweeter because he did it on his own. We didn’t ask.”

Boyd said she was as shocked as anyone.

“Saw the post on social media and they tagged us, and I was like, ‘Is this a scam? What’s happening here?’” Boyd said.

The effort could not have come at a better time, she said.

“We already got notified that we’re not going to be funded by a particular agency next year, but Ryan came along,” Boyd said.

“I’s cool because I think whenever you come to the NFL, you’re trying to build your brand on the field, but you’re also trying to help promote your causes off the field, as well,” Fitzgerald said.

“So, this is a choice that he made, and I didn’t know him. I didn’t know him at all,” Boyd said. “So, now I’m more engaged. And what’s going on, on the field, because I’ve seen him off the field.”

