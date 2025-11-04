Panthers reflect on staple road win in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wi — The Carolina Panthers secured a thrilling victory over the Green Bay Packers with a 16-13 win, thanks to a last-second field goal by Ryan Fitzgerald.

This victory improves the Panthers’ season record to 5-4 and is one of their biggest road wins in recent memory.

“He’s comfortable in those moments. He believes he belongs in those moments. I believe he does too,” said Panthers head coach Canales about Bryce Young’s performance.

Young led the team in his ninth game-winning drive of his NFL career.

Young is now tied with three other players for the most game-winning drives since 2023, underlining his clutch performance in critical moments.

The Panthers will now host the New Orleans Saints this Sunday at home.

