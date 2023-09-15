Panthers LB Shaq Thompson serves as captain for 4th year

CHARLOTTE — As the Carolina Panthers gear up for their big Monday Night Football match-up against the New Orleans Saints we’re sitting down with some of their key players.

Linebacker Shaq Thompson is one of six captains for the team. It’s his fourth year serving in that role.

“I had to be that guy next to Luke (Kuechly) that could also help the defense, be vocal, help guys out, get guys aligned because Luke can’t do it all by himself, even though he can,” Thompson said. “He can’t do it all by himself.”

