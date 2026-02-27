Panthers’ leaders aim to build on division title

INDIANAPOLIS — Fresh off their first division championship in a decade, the Carolina Panthers are hoping to build off of it.

And it all starts at the NFL Combine.

Channel 9’s Phil Orban caught up with the Panthers’ front office about the heightened expectations and the pace of rebuilding the roster.

COMBINE COVERAGE:

“We want that urgency; we want those expectations because it means we’re heading somewhere,” head coach Dave Canales said. “The expectations started within our building before it made its way out into the fanbase.”

Key decision makers for the team have been in Indianapolis this week to pore over testing data and interview notes of hundreds of prospects.

And it won’t change no matter how close they are to where they want to be.

“Between myself and Brandt and Coach Canales, we’re always talking about the roster and ways to get better, and we do have to stay smart and disciplined, but again, that doesn’t mean we’re not going to be aggressive,” General Manager Dan Morgan said.

And for the Panthers, that means pursuing top names in free agency and being willing to move up in the draft.

Something they did just last year. Carolina moved up after swapping draft picks with the Denver Broncos. They selected outside linebacker Nic Scourton with the No. 51 pick.

(WATCH BELOW: Channel 9 in Indianapolis: Transfer portal helps NFL talent evaluation process)

Channel 9 in Indianapolis: Transfer portal helps NFL talent evaluation process

©2026 Cox Media Group