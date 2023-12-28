Panthers legend Julius Peppers named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers legend Julius Peppers is a step closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The former defensive end and nine-time Pro Bowler was one of 15 finalists selected for the 2024 Hall of Fame class.

One of the 100 Greatest @ChicagoBears of all-time and the @Panthers Ring of Honor.



Julius Peppers is a Finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024. pic.twitter.com/6lFDp9Ve9g — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 28, 2023

This is Peppers’ first year of eligibility.

Part of his resume includes 159 sacks, which is the fourth highest all-time in the NFL. He is the only player in league history with at least 150 sacks and 10 or more interceptions.

Peppers played for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill from 1999-2001. As a Tar Heel, he won the Chuck Bednarik Award for the top defensive player in the country.

He was drafted to the Panthers in the first round of the 2002 NFL Draft and retired from the NFL after the 2018 season.

Just five or fewer former players will be chosen for the 2024 Hall of Fame class.

Winners will be announced the week of the Super Bowl.

