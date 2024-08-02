Panthers legend Julius Peppers reflects on 17 years in the NFL

CANTON, Ohio — Another former Carolina Panthers star is entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Panthers legend and 9-time Pro Bowler Julius Peppers will be enshrined Saturday in Canton, Ohio. Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown was among reporters who spoke with Peppers ahead of the ceremony.

It’s the day before Julius Peppers’ #ProFootballHOF enshrinement, and he told me it hasn’t set in just yet.



Perhaps it will tonight when he receives the gold jacket.



Or tomorrow, when his Hall of Fame bust is revealed. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/7XXijRAYGC — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) August 2, 2024

The Bailey, North Carolina, native reflected on his 17-year career in the NFL, during which time he said it was most important to him that he was a good teammate.

He added he had no regrets about when he retired after the 2018 season.

At that time, he owned the Panthers’ all-time records for sacks, forced fumbles, and blocked field goals.

Still, Peppers said he’s still getting used to being named a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

“It hasn’t (set in) yet to be honest with you,” he said.

“Seeing all the guys that we looked up to, it’s going to set in a little bit tonight when we get the gold jacket. I think finally it’ll hit us tomorrow when we see the bust and we get to place the bust and see all the fans out there in the stadium.”

Saturday, Peppers, an admittedly quiet person, will deliver a 10-minute speech in Canton, which he said he’s been working on for a while.

Channel 9 will be there for the ceremony, which starts at noon.

>> If you missed Channel 9′s “Carolinas to Canton” special, you can watch it here. It’s an hourlong special dedicated to Julius Peppers and his journey to the Hall of Fame.

(WATCH PREVIOUS: HOF inductee, former Panther Julius Peppers says consistency leads to greatness)

HOF inductee, former Panther Julius Peppers says consistency leads to greatness

©2024 Cox Media Group