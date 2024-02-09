Panthers legend Julius Peppers selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS — First-time candidate and Carolina Panthers legend Julius Peppers was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Thursday night.

The former defensive end is fourth in the all-time sack list, second on the all-time forced fumbles list, a nine-time Pro Bowler and seven-time All-Pro.

It’s official.



Julius Peppers will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.



He was announced as part of the 2024 Class during the NFL Honors — and becomes the first player drafted by the #Panthers to be inducted into the Hall. — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) February 9, 2024

He has also been named twice to the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 2000s and 2010s.

Panthers is the first player who was drafted by the Panthers to get into the Hall of Fame.

Now he has another achievement: First-ballot Hall of Famer.

The star defensive end was joined by another elite pass rusher in Dwight Freeney and do-everything linebacker Patrick Willis in the modern era category announced at the NFL Honors.

Bank of America Stadium A banner outside the Bank of America Stadium display after Panthers legend Julius Peppers was selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Receiver Andre Johnson and dynamic returner Devin Hester also got voted into the Hall from the group of 15 finalists. Two more defensive players got in on the senior category, with linebacker Randy Gradishar and defensive tackle Steve McMichael getting the necessary 80% support.

