Panthers legend Julius Peppers selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 24: Julius Peppers #90 of the Carolina Panthers reacts after a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during their game at Bank of America Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — First-time candidate and Carolina Panthers legend Julius Peppers was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Thursday night.

The former defensive end is fourth in the all-time sack list, second on the all-time forced fumbles list, a nine-time Pro Bowler and seven-time All-Pro.

He has also been named twice to the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 2000s and 2010s.

Panthers is the first player who was drafted by the Panthers to get into the Hall of Fame.

Now he has another achievement: First-ballot Hall of Famer.

The star defensive end was joined by another elite pass rusher in Dwight Freeney and do-everything linebacker Patrick Willis in the modern era category announced at the NFL Honors.

Bank of America Stadium A banner outside the Bank of America Stadium display after Panthers legend Julius Peppers was selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Receiver Andre Johnson and dynamic returner Devin Hester also got voted into the Hall from the group of 15 finalists. Two more defensive players got in on the senior category, with linebacker Randy Gradishar and defensive tackle Steve McMichael getting the necessary 80% support.

