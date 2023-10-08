Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu talks football, family with Ch. 9′s DaShawn Brown

CHARLOTTE — After losing to both the Vikings and the Lions, the Panthers are desperate for their first win.

Members of the team are now looking for leadership from their captains. Frankie Luvu, a linebacker, stepped into the role last month following Shaq Thompson’s injury.

When it comes to his leadership style, Luvu says it will be similar to Thompson’s, with a few changes to motivate his teammates.

“Just keep doing the same thing I’ve been doing. Lead by my actions. You can say a lot, but I truly believe in people who move with their actions more than what they say.” Luvu said, “Be vocal on things, hold guys accountable, and let the little things not ruin the team or us as a group.”

The Panthers game against Seattle was filled with firsts for Luvu; it was his first game as team captain, but it was also the first time his mother saw him play on the professional stage.

“I’m grateful, and I’m highly favored. You know, in college, they made it out to my senior game only,” Luvu said, “so for her to make it, man, I just wanted to finish that game.”

Family is a strong motivator on and off the field for Luvu. Originally born in American Samoa, his biggest goal is to sponsor his parents on their journey to American citizenship.

“My mom’s from Western Samoa. My dad is from Fiji,” Luvu said, “to sponsor my parents. It was the biggest goal of what I was trying to get to do.”

Luvu shares his thoughts on family, football, and filling in as captain in the 2023 season.

