Tepper Sports & Entertainment set to start Bank of America Stadium renovation

CHARLOTTE — Tepper Sports & Entertainment is set to begin the first phase of an $800 million renovation of Bank of America Stadium next year.
Fifteen months after the Charlotte City Council approved $650 million for the project, necessary zoning and permit preparations have been completed.
The renovation project has been in the planning stages since the city council’s approval, with Tepper Sports & Entertainment working closely with city officials to ensure all requirements are met.
