‘A gift to be free’: Veteran gets help for PTSD from Charlotte nonprofit

CHARLOTTE — A veteran in Charlotte is getting help for a serious mental health condition thanks to a local nonprofit.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder is a mental health condition that can develop after experiencing or seeing a traumatic event. It can cause the individual to experience different symptoms such as reliving the event, avoiding things that remind them of that time, having negative thoughts about the event, and constantly feeling on edge.

At least seven out of every 100 veterans will be impacted by PTSD at some point in their lives, according to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

For veterans like Cameron Maxwell in Charlotte, living each day with PTSD is like fighting an invisible enemy.

“It’s silent. You wouldn’t know someone struggling with it in most cases.” Maxwell said.

Maxwell joined the U.S. Army in 2008 and did two tours in Afghanistan. He was medically discharged in 2015 after PTSD began impacting both his physical and mental health.

“So, with sleeplessness, I would have nightmares—multiple nightmares at night,” Maxwell said. “You become extremely irritable and, unfortunately, usually lash out at people you love.”

In 2022, the V.A. suggested Maxwell check out Hopeway, a mental health facility in south Charlotte. Over the past year, he has worked closely with Dr. Justin Johnson, the director of veteran services at the clinic.

“Every veteran gets individualized one-on-one therapy, sometimes multiple times a week.” Johnson said, “Veterans usually stay here and do intensive treatment during the program.”

Maxwell spent more than 40 days in Hopeway’s inpatient program. After that, he was moved to partial hospitalization to continue his silent battle.

“This is something that controls you that you have no control over and that you need professional help with,” Maxwell explained.

Maxwell now uses the tools given to him by Hopeway professionals to manage his symptoms.

“I’ve been living with nightmares and PTSD symptoms since 2013,” Maxwell said, “And I didn’t bring myself with them until 2022. So it’s a gift to be free of these things.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, click here for a list of resources.

