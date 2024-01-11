Panthers to play in Germany next season

MUNICH, GERMANY — The Carolina Panthers are set to take a trip across the pond to play in the NFL’s 2024 international games again.

The league announced Thursday that the Panthers will head to Munich, Germany.

We’re taking a trip ✈️ pic.twitter.com/6DuOChKTz3 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 11, 2024

Their opponent, date, and ticket information will be released later this year.

The Panthers regular season schedule has not been released yet.

The team previously played in London in 2019. They beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 37-26.

(WATCH BELOW: Renovated weight room opens at Harding HS with help from Panthers receiver)

Renovated weight room opens at Harding HS with help from Panthers receiver

©2024 Cox Media Group