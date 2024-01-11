Local

Panthers to play in Germany next season

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Houston Texans v Carolina Panthers CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 29: Eddy Pineiro #4 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates after scoring the game winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the game against the Houston Texans at Bank of America Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

MUNICH, GERMANY — The Carolina Panthers are set to take a trip across the pond to play in the NFL’s 2024 international games again.

The league announced Thursday that the Panthers will head to Munich, Germany.

Their opponent, date, and ticket information will be released later this year.

ALSO READ: Panthers fire General Manager Scott Fitterer

The Panthers regular season schedule has not been released yet.

The team previously played in London in 2019. They beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 37-26.

(WATCH BELOW: Renovated weight room opens at Harding HS with help from Panthers receiver)

Renovated weight room opens at Harding HS with help from Panthers receiver

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read