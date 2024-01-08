Panthers fire General Manager Scott Fitterer

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have fired General Manager Scott Fitterer.

“As we move forward with the new direction for our franchise, I have made the decision that Scott Fitterer will no longer serve as our general manager,” Panthers owner David Tepper said in a statement on panthers.com. “I appreciate Scott’s efforts and wish the best for him and his family.”

Fitterer had been with the team for three seasons.

The Panthers finished their season Sunday with a 2-15 record.

The team said they will start the search for Fitterer’s replacement immediately. It will be the first time since 2002 that Carolina will have hired a coach and a general manager during the same offseason.

The Panthers will start interviewing coaching candidates in person on Jan. 22.

