Panthers player Ikem Ekwonu helps students make gameday more sustainable

CHARLOTTE — Panthers Offensive Lineman Ikem Ekwonu took some time away from the field to work with local middle schools on Saturday.

Ekwonu served as a judge at the Honeywell Future Shaper Sustainability Challenge.

Students offered ideas to answer the question: ‘How do you make the Panthers gameday experience more sustainable’ - or less wasteful?

“When I was in their shoes I was not doing stuff like this, so it’s cool to see the cream of the crop, the next generation,” Ekwonu said.

The group from Lake Norman Charter School had the winning idea, something called the perfect peanut provider. It’s one bag with compartments for peanuts and shells, meant to cut down on the number of shells thrown on the ground during Panthers games.

