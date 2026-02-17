Panthers players donate to challenger in Mecklenburg County sheriff race

CHARLOTTE — In the race for Mecklenburg County sheriff, campaign finance records show one candidate is dominating the fundraising race.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Sgt. Ricky Robbins raised nearly $93,000 in 2025, and he had about $32,000 on hand.

Robbins is also a security guard for the Carolina Panthers, and public records show several Panthers players and staffers donated to his campaign. That includes DT Derrick Brown, CB Jaycee Horn, CB Mike Jackson, FS Nick Scott, G Brady Christensen, G Robert Hunt, OT Taylor Moton, coach Jim Caldwell, and equipment manager Don Toner.

Campaign finance records show at the end of 2025, Sheriff Gary McFadden raised $7,985.71 and had $546.41 on hand. Rodney Collins raised $20,070 and had $8,351 on hand. Antwain Nance raised $12,279.55 and had $751 on hand.

Early voting for the primary election is underway, and election day is set for March 3.

