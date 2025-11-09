Panthers players give out turkeys to families in need

CHARLOTTE — Two familiar faces were distributing turkeys to families in need for the holidays on Saturday.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young and cornerback Mike Jackson participated in a giveaway event on Monroe Road, distributing 500 free turkeys.

The event was organized by What’s Next Ministries, aiming to provide Thanksgiving meals to families who might otherwise struggle during the holiday season.

“Don’t get me wrong, we’re going to win, wanna play good,” Jackson said. “But it’s more important because a grandmother, mother, father, whatever, knows they have a Thanksgiving meal.”

The turkey giveaway is part of a broader effort by What’s Next Ministries to support local communities during the holiday season.

