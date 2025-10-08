Panthers players surprise patients at Atrium Health Levine Cancer Center

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers players, including quarterback Bryce Young, visited Atrium Health Levine Cancer Center on Tuesday to surprise patients as part of the Crucial Catch initiative.

The visit was designed to kick off the Panthers’ Crucial Catch theme for their upcoming game against the Dallas Cowboys, focusing on cancer early detection and risk reduction.

During the visit, Bryce Young and his teammates took pictures with patients and handed out team merchandise. The players encouraged everyone to Keep Pounding, a message of perseverance and strength.

The Crucial Catch initiative is a league-wide effort aimed at fighting cancer through early detection and risk reduction strategies.

The Panthers’ involvement highlights their commitment to supporting cancer awareness and patient morale.

The Panthers’ visit to the cancer center not only brought joy to patients but also underscored the team’s dedication to community engagement and cancer awareness efforts.

