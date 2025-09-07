Atrium Health and Carolina Panthers team up for annual 5K

CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health Foundation and the Carolina Panthers hosted their 15th Annual Keep Pounding 5K on Sunday.

The event aims to support cancer research programs at Atrium Health Levine Children’s and Atrium Health Levine Cancer. The Panthers have partnered with Atrium Health for years, contributing to its cancer initiatives through the Keep Pounding campaign.

The event started at 8 a.m. at the Levine Cancer Institute on Morehead Medical Drive and ended at Bank of America Stadium. Representatives from Atrium Health, the Carolina Panthers, patients, survivors, runners, the Top Cats and the mascot, Sir Purr were in attendance.

The Keep Pounding campaign was established 20 years ago to honor former Panthers players Sam Mills and Mark Fields, both of whom were diagnosed with cancer.

Sam Mills, who passed away after battling cancer, inspired his teammates with the phrase ‘Keep Pounding’ during an emotional speech.

