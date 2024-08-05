Panthers prepare for 1st preseason game

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Carolina Panthers will get their first taste of the preseason on Thursday with a road game against the New England Patriots.

Head coach Dave Canales said he hasn’t decided yet who will play, including quarterback Bryce Young.

The Panthers have faced several injuries since camp started.

Wide receiver Xavier Legette left practice with concerns over his foot on Sunday.

An MRI revealed Legette did not suffer a fracture but Canales said he will not play on Thursday.

It is also possible that Young may not play the entire preseason.

“I keep going back and forth with that because there’s some value to allowing him to play with Austin (Corbett),” Canales said. “Then there’s also the flip side of it, which we know. We’re counting on those guys.

“We all have that competitive edge to us,” Young said. “As far as the preseason goes, I just trust coach

Canales said he’ll evaluate who will play Thursday after Tuesday’s practice/

