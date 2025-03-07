Panthers President Kristi Coleman recognized for leadership and impact

CHARLOTTE — Continuing a 39-year tradition, Queens University of Charlotte recognized its Charlotte Businesswoman of the Year: Tepper Sports and Entertainment CEO and Carolina Panthers President Kristi Coleman.

Coleman is one of the highest-ranking women in pro sports, and only the second-ever female president in NFL history.

“I never felt like it wasn’t possible,” Coleman said. “I never felt like, OK, just because there’s not a female there, I can’t do or be whatever I want to be. I’ve always had the mentality, if I work hard and I just do my job and I do it well, I can do anything.”

Coleman’s ascent within the Panthers organization dates back to 2014, first as a financial controller, before climbing the ranks to become the Tepper Sports and Entertainment CEO.

During her remarks Thursday, she explained how team owners David and Nicole Tepper contributed to her rise.

“I was a new CFO, new in my role, and (David Tepper) would take the time and really try to tutor and help me develop my skill sets,” she said. “Nicole (Tepper) has been a rock – right there, anything I want to bounce off of her, I can.”

Meanwhile, Coleman’s imprint has been etched on projects including an upcoming $800 million stadium renovation, expanding girls’ high school flag football across the Carolinas, along with impact overseas.

For the first time in team history, the Panthers played a game in Germany under Coleman’s leadership.

“This is very personal for me,” she said. “My boys are eight and six years old and they’re growing up right here in the city. We live right down the road from Queens.”

“They’ll get to go to concerts at Bank of America Stadium. They’ll get to be Panthers fans and Charlotte FC fans for the rest of their lives. It’s impactful for me. It’s very personal, and I’m so proud to call Charlotte my home.”

