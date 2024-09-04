Panthers preview what’s new at stadium for NFL season

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers hired a new head coach and named a new GM this off-season in hopes of reversing a seven-year playoff drought.

Whether Dave Canales and Dan Morgan, respectively, can turn around a Carolina team that finished with the NFL’s worst record last season will be sorted out in the weeks ahead, starting with Sunday’s opener at New Orleans.

Panthers fans expect at least moderate improvement in 2024. After all, there’s (almost) nowhere to go but up after a 2-15 season.

As for what fans can expect at Bank of America Stadium beyond the field, the Panthers offered a sneak peek Wednesday afternoon. Highlights included concessions menus, merchandise lineups and faster entry for season ticket and Ticketmaster single-game buyers.

