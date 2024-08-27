Panthers trim roster ahead of pending deadline

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales and the front office have until Tuesday afternoon to cut the roster from 90 players to 53.

Early Tuesday afternoon, a source told ESPN the team will release receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. The former second-round pick had a strong camp, which should help his case in finding a new home.

Canales said the wide receiver group was the strongest coming out of training camp and previously shared he would look at a player’s entire body of work when deciding on the roster.

The head coach also said they’ll look at available players across the NFL to help decide where to make cuts.

The #Panthers former 2nd round pick had a strong camp, which should only help his case in finding a new home.



Dave Canales said the WR group was the strongest coming out of camp - and previously shared he would look at a player's entire body of work when deciding on the roster. https://t.co/HngJ77viGW — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) August 27, 2024

Current injuries on the team will also be a factor.

On Monday, Canales didn’t shy away from the emotional toll of cutting players he and others have built relationships with.

“It should always hurt, and if it doesn’t, I’m not doing it right,” he said.

Canales said he’ll speak with each player, giving them the “why” behind the move.

The NFL’s deadline to finalize the roster is Tuesday at 4 p.m.

(WATCH BELOW: Multiple fights break out during Panthers-Jets joint practice in Charlotte)

Multiple fights break out during Panthers-Jets joint practice in Charlotte

©2024 Cox Media Group