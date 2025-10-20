Panthers QB Bryce Young considered day to day after ankle sprain

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers may be without starting quarterback Bryce Young this week following an ankle sprain suffered in a win against the New York Jets.

The Panthers, 4-3, will host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday inside Bank of America Stadium after winning three straight games, but Head Coach Dave Canales still wouldn’t say whether or not Young is playing. It comes after multiple reports surfaced Monday that Young will miss Sunday.

“Saw him this morning, talked to him, and he’s like...let’s push this thing, let’s see what we got,” Canales said on Monday. “We’re going to try to take that approach with it.”

Canales said the team will test out Young’s ankle throughout the week before making a final decision and will also decide on bringing in another quarterback for depth.

If Young can’t play, backup Andy Dalton will get the start.

(WATCH BELOW: Panthers QB Bryce Young talks community efforts off the field, confidence on it)

Panthers QB Bryce Young talks community efforts off the field, confidence on it

©2025 Cox Media Group