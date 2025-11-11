Panthers react to disappointing home loss to Saints

CHARLOTTE — Panthers head coach Dave Canales is rethinking “Victory Monday’ following a disappointing 17-7 loss to the Saints.

The Panthers, who were coming off an upset win over the Green Bay Packers, faced a Saints team that had only one win all season. Canales noted that a ‘bad practice’ during the week might have contributed to the poor performance on gameday.

“I don’t know. It could be the game before, the travel. Maybe it was the victory Monday, and maybe that’s not a good strategy for us but it worked the week before,” Canales said.

Canales addressed the team about their practice standards during the week but was unable to pinpoint the exact cause of the lackluster preparation.

“We have to make sure we show we have the ability to handle that,” he added.

With this loss, the Panthers’ record stands at 5-5 for the season. They are set to face the Falcons in Atlanta this Sunday.

