Super Bowl Season Rewind: Panthers beat Packers in Cam Newton masterclass

CHARLOTTE — In a memorable 2015 matchup, the Carolina Panthers faced off against the Green Bay Packers in Week Nine, with the Panthers maintaining their perfect 8-0 record.

During the pregame warmups at Bank of America Stadium, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton made headlines by tearing down a Packers banner that had been hung by Green Bay fans. Newton then delivered an outstanding performance, throwing for 297 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 57 yards and an additional touchdown.

“We don’t need to prove nothing of that magnitude right now because it’s still early in the season,” Newton said.

Josh Norman, known for his postgame locker room performances, gave another great soundbite after the game.

“You don’t have to like us; we don’t care, but you’re going to respect us when you play us because we’re going to hit you in the mouth every single time,” he said.

The Packers, with a strong 6-1 record at the time, were formidable opponents, but Newton’s performance was a key factor in the Panthers’ win.

