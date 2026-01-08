Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Jan 9-11

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte sports are in the spotlight as the Panthers gear up for the playoffs this weekend. The city is buzzing with excitement for the big game. From tailgates and watch parties to some non-sports related activities too, here’s what’s going on near you.

The Carolina Panthers are hosting their first playoff game in a decade Saturday. The game starts at 4:30 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium. Fans can check out the VIP Tailgate at South Lawn Village before kickoff.

If you can’t make it to the field, catch the Panthers take on the Los Angeles Rams at watch parties across the Queen City area. Here’s a list of spots to watch the game:

Some other local sports bars to check out include Kilted Buffalo, Angry Ale’s, Whiskey Warehouse, Graham Street Pub, Hickory Tavern, Ri Ra and JackBeagle’s.

In other sports news, the Charlotte Checkers will play the Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins Friday and Saturday at Bojangles Coliseum.

The Gaston County Museum of Art and History will unveil a new exhibit Friday. It’s called “Making Our Voices Heard.” The exhibit highlights seven influential North Carolinians who helped expand democracy by organizing and demanding change.

There’s a run for everyone at the Whitewater Center’s Rocky Road Marathon, 10K and 5K Saturday morning. Start your run on the Whitewater Center Parkway before heading off-road onto the the surrounding trail system. Thursday is the last day to pre-register.

Feeding Kannapolis Hunger is hosting a Free Produce Drive-Through Event Saturday morning at Second Presbyterian Church. It starts at 9 a.m. and only ends when they run out of food to distribute.

The Spoke Easy is throwing its 12th Annual Celebration of Elvis’ Birthday Saturday evening with karaoke, a costume contest and an Elvis-inspired potluck.

Ali Siddiq is bringing his latest comedy act, “In The Shadows,” to Ovens Auditorium for two nights this weekend.

Windy Hill Orchard & Cidery’s 10th Annual Oyster Roast is this weekend. Enjoy hard ciders and wine on tap and, of course, a whole bunch of fresh oysters at this two-day ticketed event.

Tommy’s Pub will host “Requiem,” a goth industrial dance party, Saturday night.

Head to Lenny Boy Brewing Co. Sunday evening for the Ritmo Latino Dance Social presented by CLTDance. Socialize, enjoy food and beverage specials and dance the night away after a complimentary Latin dance intro class.

