Panthers receiver to report from Kentucky Derby

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette is heading to Churchill Downs and will be the NFL’s social correspondent at this weekend’s Kentucky Derby.

Legette, the Panthers’ first-round draft pick last year, grew up with horses at his uncle’s stables outside Mullins, South Carolina.

Legette’s love for horses has been with him his entire life, and family members said his uncle’s stables were an escape for him.

The 6-foot-3, 227-pound Panther can often be seen riding his horse, “Dolla Bill, around town.

So, it seems fitting that he will be reporting from The Derby.

The “fastest two minutes in sports” traditionally starts on Saturday at 6:57 p.m. ET.

VIDEO: App State coach breaks down Xavier Legette’s rookie season film

