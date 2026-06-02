Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks talks recovery, getting back on the gridiron

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers are in week two of organized team activities, and one player is going back to the gridiron after back-to-back injuries.

Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown talked with running back Jonathon Brooks about his return to the field.

Jonathon Brooks Brooks tells Brown he’s excited to get back on the field. (WSOC.)

Brooks tore his ACL in 2023 and then was selected by the Panthers in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Brooks tore the same ACL just three games into his career after making his debut in week 12 that season.

He sat out the entire 2025 season.

Brooks tells Brown he’s excited to get back on the field.

‘It’s been good. I’ve missed it,“ Brooks said. ”It’s the blessing that God has given me the opportunity to come back onto the field from 2 ACLs and showing the world that God can do great things for people."

The team has been managing Brooks and easing him back into operations. with the team.

“I’m trusting the plan that they have for me. They’re professionals, and I trust them with the plan they have for me,” Brooks said. “But it is a little bit difficult because of the competiton. I’m dying to get back out there on the field, but like I said, I trust their plan and it’s been good so far.”

The Panthers’ mandatory training camp starts on June 9th.

>> Watch Brooks’ full interview with Brown in the video at the top of the page.

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