Panthers seeking first place in NFC South on Monday Night Football in San Francisco

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers are set to face the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football in a prime-time matchup with a chance to claim first place in the NFC South.

Both teams remain in the playoff hunt, with the Panthers quarterback Bryce Young coming off his best performance in an overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons last week.

Young, along with other team leaders, has emphasized the importance of focusing on execution rather than the magnitude of the game.

“I don’t play, we don’t play to try to convince other people or try to bring people in,” said Bryce Young, Panthers quarterback. “Again, that’s stuff that we can’t control. What we can control is how we work throughout the week, I work towards execution what we can do between those lines.”

Defensive back Jaycee Horn echoed Young’s sentiment.

“We’re not trying to make the moment too big. We know it’s a big moment for the organization because we haven’t been in primetime games but at the same time we’re trying to make it a business trip and go handle business on Monday,” Horn said.

The Panthers will be facing their former star Christian McCaffrey, who now plays for the 49ers.

After this week, the Panthers will have a slew of contending teams on their schedule.

