Panthers select wide receiver in first round after trade with Bills

DETROIT — The Carolina Panthers selected a wide receiver in the first round Thursday night after a surprise trade.

The Panthers picked Xavier Legette out of the University South Carolina with the 32nd pick of the NFL Draft. Carolina traded their second-round pick and a fifth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills. They got tonight’s first-round pick and a sixth-round pick back.

Legette caught seven touchdowns last season with the Gamecocks on top of 1,255 receiving yards.

The Panthers still hold the 39th pick in tomorrow’s second round.

(WATCH BELOW: Coaches recall Panthers’ Jadeveon Clowney’s days playing high school ball)

Coaches recall Panthers’ Jadeveon Clowney’s days playing high school ball

©2024 Cox Media Group