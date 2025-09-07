Panthers set for season opener in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FL — The Carolina Panthers will start their season on the road in Jacksonville on Sunday as they look to pick up right where they left off last season.

The Panthers won two of their last three games, but finished 5-12 on the season.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.

Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown and Phil Orban will be live from Jacksonville at 11:30 a.m.

(WATCH BELOW: Panthers RB Hubbard optimistic after strong finish to 2024 season)

Panthers RB Hubbard optimistic after strong finish to 2024 season

