Carolina Panthers to face Arizona Cardinals in Hall of Fame Game

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers will face the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL’s first preseason game of the year on Aug. 6 in Canton, Ohio.

The Hall of Fame Game serves as the kickoff for a week of festivities that includes the enshrinement of legendary Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly.

This marks the first time the Panthers have played in the season-opening exhibition since their inaugural season. Kuechly will be inducted into the Hall of Fame two days after the game.

The matchup features teams representing two prominent members of this year’s induction class. Former Panthers linebacker Kuechly and former Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald had several notable meetings during their careers, including the 2015 NFC Championship Game. In addition to Kuechly and Fitzgerald, the class includes quarterback Drew Brees, kicker Adam Vinatieri and running back Roger Craig.

The last time the Panthers played in the Hall of Fame Game in 1995, they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-14, and fullback Bob Christian scored the first touchdown in the history of the franchise.

Fans can access ticket packages online here.

VIDEO: Panthers’ leaders aim to build on division title

Panthers’ leaders aim to build on division title

©2026 Cox Media Group