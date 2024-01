CHARLOTTE — Panthers offensive line coach James Campen and interim head coach Chris Tabor, two employees left from the Matt Rhule era, have been let go.

Since 2022, Tabor has been the Panther’s Special Teams Coordinator and survived the transition from Matt Rhule to Frank Reich last year.

But ESPN first reported on Friday night that Tabor had been fired.

He had two years left on his contract.

(WATCH BELOW: It’s official: Panthers hire Dave Canales as new head coach)

It’s official: Panthers hire Dave Canales as new head coach













©2024 Cox Media Group