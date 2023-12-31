‘You’ll never want to leave’: Panthers players reflect on what makes Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE — Professional athletes can call many cities “home.” Charlotte sees it often -- players join the Panthers, maybe just for a year, and lay down roots in the Carolinas.

Channel 9′s Sports Director Phil Orban spoke with rookie and veteran players on the team to learn what makes the Queen City a special place to make a home.

“We had heard from so many people, ‘Oh you’re going to love Charlotte, you can come to Charlotte, you’ll never want to leave’,” said Quarterback Andy Dalton, who played in Cincinnati, Dallas, Chicago, and New Orleans. “Now being here you can see why.”

Charlotte’s city atmosphere and close-knit community often remind some players of where they grew up.

“You just go in the community, people smile, people wave, people hold doors open for you. Everyone is generally happier,” said Center Bradley Bozeman. “I’m from the south, born and raised in Alabama, so to have that kind of quality is awesome.”

