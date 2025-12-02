Panthers surge in playoff hunt with upset win over Rams

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers are making a strong push for the playoffs after a significant upset victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, improving to 7-6 on the season.

The 31-28 win against the Rams has positioned the Panthers firmly in the playoff hunt, although they still trail the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by half a game in the NFC South.

“My message to them was look what we’re playing for, look what we’re working for, let’s be smart,” said Panthers head coach Dave Canales.

Despite the victory, the Panthers are not taking things lightly as they head into the bye week.

Head coach Dave Canales has allowed players some time off to kick off the bye week but emphasized that the team is not shutting down completely.

Canales mentioned that staff will be available on rotating shifts for any players who wish to come in during the bye week, highlighting the importance of staying prepared.

The Panthers will face the Buccaneers twice after the bye week, games that could be crucial for their playoff aspirations.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn, who is currently in concussion protocol and missed the game against the Rams, is expected to be ready to play after the bye week.

After a bye week, the Panthers will play the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers twice to finish off the regular season.

