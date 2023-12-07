Local

Panthers’ TE Hayden Hurst diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Panthers need to get tight ends more involved in the passing game to help out rookie QB Bryce Young Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst (81) celebrates his touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson/AP)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst has been diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia by an independent neurologist, his father, Jerry, posted on X just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“Slow recovery -- don’t know when he’ll be back. Prayers appreciated,” the social media post read.

The diagnosis was made after Hurst took a hit during the team’s game against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 9.

How Hayden Hurst got Bryce Young’s first TD ball back

Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown said the social media post came hours after Hurst was back on the practice field earlier Wednesday for the first time in weeks.

Coach Chris Tabor said at that time that Hurst was working his way through a concussion protocol and was set for another evaluation.

“PTA is the time after a period of unconsciousness when the injured person is conscious and awake, but is behaving or talking in a bizarre or uncharacteristic manner,” according to Headway: The Brain Injury Association.

The tight end has been an advocate for those with mental health challenges through The Hayden Hurst Family Foundation.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read