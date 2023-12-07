Panthers’ TE Hayden Hurst diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst has been diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia by an independent neurologist, his father, Jerry, posted on X just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“Slow recovery -- don’t know when he’ll be back. Prayers appreciated,” the social media post read.

The diagnosis was made after Hurst took a hit during the team’s game against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 9.

Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown said the social media post came hours after Hurst was back on the practice field earlier Wednesday for the first time in weeks.

Coach Chris Tabor said at that time that Hurst was working his way through a concussion protocol and was set for another evaluation.

“PTA is the time after a period of unconsciousness when the injured person is conscious and awake, but is behaving or talking in a bizarre or uncharacteristic manner,” according to Headway: The Brain Injury Association.

The tight end has been an advocate for those with mental health challenges through The Hayden Hurst Family Foundation.

