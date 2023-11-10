Panthers team photographer blazes historic path

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers team photographer Chaenelle Smith-Walker started out as a graphic designer but showed off many talents in her time with the team.

Smith, a former athlete at Elon, has gone through a lot to get to her current role.

“So I’m actually a graphic designer,” Smith said. “A lot of people think I’ve always done for photography. I’m actually a designer originally.”

Smith is the owner of multiple historic firsts. She was first black creative director in the SEC and the first black designer in the college football playoffs.

With the Panthers, she is now trailblazing another historic path.

