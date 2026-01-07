Panthers tease Cam Newton as Keep Pounding drummer for playoff home game

CHARLOTTE — Fans could see a familiar face at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.

Former star quarterback Cam Newton could be this week’s Keep Pounding drummer as the Carolina Panthers are hosting the Los Angeles Rams in the wildcard round of the NFC playoffs.

The team used his iconic front to tease the appearance on social media.

ŠØŪÑD THĒ DRŪM pic.twitter.com/Basvvc0avJ — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 7, 2026

The last time the Panthers hosted a playoff game, Newton was taking snaps under center in 2015. The team made a Super Bowl appearance that season.

Carolina takes on the Rams at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

