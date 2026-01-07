Local

Panthers tease Cam Newton as Keep Pounding drummer for playoff home game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers reacts after running for a first down during the first half in the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Fans could see a familiar face at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.

Former star quarterback Cam Newton could be this week’s Keep Pounding drummer as the Carolina Panthers are hosting the Los Angeles Rams in the wildcard round of the NFC playoffs.

The team used his iconic front to tease the appearance on social media.

The last time the Panthers hosted a playoff game, Newton was taking snaps under center in 2015. The team made a Super Bowl appearance that season.

Carolina takes on the Rams at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

