Panthers welcome first-round draft pick with celebration

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have officially welcomed their first-round draft pick, Tetairoa McMillan, after selecting the wide receiver with the 8th overall pick on Thursday night in the NFL Draft.

The team, along with fans, welcomed McMillian with music and cheers on Friday afternoon. He then spoke to the media shortly after.

McMillian says the last 24 hours have been a rollercoaster.

“Getting that phone call, walking up on that stage, to flying in this morning to Charlotte, it feels surreal,” McMillian said. “I feel super blessed to be in the position that I am in.”

The former Arizona Wildcat played with the team for three seasons, racking up 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns.

The Panthers are back on the clock Friday night with the 57th overall pick in the second round.

(WATCH BELOW: Local draft prospect looks to enter league, with lifelong dream of becoming marine biologist)

Local draft prospect looks to enter league, with lifelong dream of becoming marine biologist

©2025 Cox Media Group