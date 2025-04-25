Local

Atlanta Falcons trade up to select Charlotte native James Pearce Jr. in first round

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Florida v Tennessee KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 12: James Pearce Jr. #27 of the Tennessee Volunteers plays against the Florida Gators during their game at Neyland Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
CHARLOTTE — James Pearce Jr. was the second local draft prospect to hear his name called in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

The Atlanta Falcons selected Pearce with the 26th overall pick after trading up to pick in the first round for a second time.

Pearce played high school football at Julius Chambers High and then took his talents to Tennessee.

He will join Jalon Walker, who was also picked by the Falcons in the first round.

