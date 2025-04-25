Atlanta Falcons trade up to select Charlotte native James Pearce Jr. in first round

CHARLOTTE — James Pearce Jr. was the second local draft prospect to hear his name called in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

The Atlanta Falcons selected Pearce with the 26th overall pick after trading up to pick in the first round for a second time.

Pearce played high school football at Julius Chambers High and then took his talents to Tennessee.

He will join Jalon Walker, who was also picked by the Falcons in the first round.

(WATCH BELOW: Atlanta Falcons select Salisbury native in first round)

