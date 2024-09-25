Panthers WR Adam Thielen to miss at least 4 weeks with hamstring injury

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers will be without wide receiver Adam Thielen for at least four weeks after the veteran was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a hamstring injury.

Dave Canales providing a few injury updates, among them, Adam Thielen and Jordan Fuller.



Both were placed on IR this week, though Canales said neither will require surgery.



Said Thielen will miss at least four weeks

Fuller to miss "some time" -- both with hamstring injuries — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) September 25, 2024

Thielen was injured while extending to make a diving touchdown catch near the end of the second quarter of Carolina’s 36-22 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The 34-year-old did not return in the second half.

Jonathan Mingo, a second-round pick in 2023, or rookie first-round pick Xavier Legette will likely replace Thielen in the starting lineup on Sunday when the Panthers host the Cincinnati Bengals.

Thielen had eight catches for 109 yards in three games.

His loss is a big blow to an offense that broke out in its first game with Andy Dalton at quarterback. Dalton replaced 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, who struggled in two starts this season and is 2-16 as an NFL starter.

The Panthers have free agent wide receiver Jalen Coker to replace Thielen on the roster.

Carolina also signed defensive backs Demani Richardson and Russ Yeast, placed backup defensive back Jordan Fuller on injured reserve and waived tight end Messiah Swinson.

