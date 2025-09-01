Panthers WR Renfrow speaks to media after rejoining team

CHARLOTTE — Wide Receiver Hunter Renfrow spoke to the media on Monday after rejoining the Carolina Panthers.

The two sides agreed to terms over the weekend after Renfrow was cut from the original 53-man roster last week.

Renfrow’s decision to return to the Panthers came after a challenging summer, during which he recovered from an autoimmune disease. The Panthers had initially cut Renfrow but maintained communication with him, leading to his eventual return.

“I appreciate Bryce. He gave me a call Wed/Thurs and told me about his year last year,” Renfrow said. “Some things that happened. He has a lot of perseverance stories to share. Just to have a leader like that in the locker room and some of these other guys has been awesome. Hopefully, I can join that.”

The Panthers made room for Renfrow’s return by trading fellow receiver Adam Thielen and placing Jalen Coker on injured reserve.

Despite having offers from other teams, Renfrow chose to return to the Panthers, citing the Carolinas as his home.

Carolina will kick off the season at Jacksonville on Sunday.

