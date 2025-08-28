Local

Carolina Panthers slip in ranking of NFL teams by value

By Charlotte Business Journal
By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have doubled in value to nearly $6 billion since David Tepper bought the NFL franchise in 2018, according to new team valuations by trade publication Sportico.

Tepper, a hedge-fund manager with an estimated net worth of $23.7 billion, paid an inflation-adjusted $2.92 billion for the Panthers and Bank of America Stadium.

The transaction set a record for an NFL sale price since topped by the Denver Broncos and, in 2023, the Washington Commanders. The latter fetched $6.05 billion.

Sportico pegs the Panthers’ current value at $5.76 billion, an increase of 12% over Carolina’s franchise worth of $5.13 billiona year ago. The business of pro football is so lucrative that even with a 12% gain in value, the Panthers fell three spots in franchise value rankings, to 27th from 24th.

