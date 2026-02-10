Paralyzed shooting survivor gains mobility with advanced prosthetic device

GASTONIA, N.C. — Channel 9 heard from a Gastonia shooting victim that was wounded so severely that the suspect was initially arrested for homicide.

Three years ago, Jose Sanchez was in the front seat seat of a car at Broad Street and Long Avenue when a coworker in the back seat shot him three times in the back.

It left Sanchez paralyzed from the chest down.

Since then a wheelchair has been his only way of getting around, until he went to Advance Prosthetics in Gastonia.

He is walking with the aid of a C-Brace.

According to his medical team, it is possible due to a system that is essential computer driven hydraulic knees.

Sanchez calls it the miracle he has been waiting for. He said it is one that takes him from a shooting survivor to thriver.

“I’m happy because you know, I know in the future I’m going to walk again,” said Sanchez. “Now I just actually see life different. Just a whole different perspective.”

A member of the team working with Sanchez said the technology has been around for a couple of years, but he has never seen a recovery like this.

It was evident from Sanchez’s first time using the C-Brace it was a success.

Watch Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. to see those first steps that stunned Sanchez’s specialists and what he wants to do now that he use of his legs again.

VIDEO: One person killed in Gastonia shooting

One person killed in Gastonia shooting

©2026 Cox Media Group