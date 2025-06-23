Parents arrested after 7 children found living in filthy, hazardous conditions

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Two parents were arrested on Saturday after authorities discovered seven children living in unsanitary conditions at their home in Iredell County.

Chelsie Marie Smith, 35, and Gregory Lillis Smith II, 34, face multiple charges, including seven counts of felony child abuse and eight counts of misdemeanor child abuse each.

Deputies from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check on June 17 at the Smiths’ residence on Shaw Road, where they found the children in a hazardous environment.

Sheriff Darren Campbell reported that the home was infested with insects and rodents, with trash and feces present throughout the residence.

Detective R. Olson of the Special Victims Unit was assigned to investigate the situation further. The investigation revealed that the parents had knowingly allowed their children to live in these conditions.

Two dogs were also found in the home and were not being properly cared for. Iredell County Animal Control took possession of the animals.

As a result of the investigation, arrest warrants were obtained for both parents. Chelsie Smith was issued a $280,000 secured bond, while Gregory Smith, who is on active probation, received a $282,500 secured bond.

The children have been placed in the custody of other family members, and the Department of Social Services is continuing its investigation.

